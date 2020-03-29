Jim Thomas: Remembering Woody in his Mizzou years

Jim Thomas Jim Thomas covers Blues hockey for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Jim Thomas Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If I had to name one lasting memory from the coaching tenure of Woody Widenhofer at the University of Missouri, this is it. As the years rolled by, I haven’t thought about it much, but when I learned that Widenhofer had passed away at age 77, it came back to mind.

Early November, 1986. Norman, Oklahoma.

A group of sportswriters covering the Missouri football team had gone out for dinner and a few beers the night before the Tigers would face Oklahoma. Around midnight, maybe a little later, I returned to my room at the team hotel to call it a night.

I had forgotten to get the local newspaper — no Internet then — and I always liked to read about the opposing team. So I went back down to the hotel lobby to get a paper from the news box.

On my way back to the elevator, there was assistant athletic director Joe Castiglione, asking me if I wanted a nightcap.

The hotel bar sat in an open lobby, I walked into that area, and there were maybe six or eight people seated at a table and one of them was Widenhofer.

I was a little surprised to see the head coach still up roughly 12 hours before facing the defending national champion Oklahoma Sooners. But Widenhofer did like the night life.