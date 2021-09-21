Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for a live chat at 11 a.m. Wednesday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Shaw, ranked No. 57 nationally in the 2022 class, picks Mizzou over Arkansas, Kansas and others.
Fans who have SEC Network will get it for no extra charge, others can see it for $6.99.
The Tigers' prolific backfield powers first-half surge in 59-28 victory over FCS Redhawks.
The Tigers were missing two starters in Saturday's 59-28 win over Southeast Missouri.
A season-high 71 players saw the field for Mizzou on Saturday. Here's a closer look at the snap counts and grades from Pro Football Focus.
Saturday's loss at Kentucky underscored MU's roster deficiencies in some areas in Drinkwitz's second season.
First-year coordinator will move from the sideline to the coaches' booth for Saturday's home game against SEMO.
Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Unit will get bigger test next Saturday at Boston College.
1. Can Wilks reverse the defense’s troubling trends?
