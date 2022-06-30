Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat, 11 a.m.

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
The program's career assists and steals leader has retired from his professional playing career, will coach under Dennis Gates as a graduate assistant.
The state-champion triple jumper opened eyes on the football camp circuit this offseason, picks Missouri after official recruiting visit this weekend.
Read the full transcript of Dave Matter's live chat with Mizzou sports fans.
The SEC has announced conference opponents for the 2022-23 season.
"It's part of America's story," Missouri's AD says of the landmark federal legislation that opened doors for women across college sports.
College sports' favorite punchline of a conference acted swiftly in adding BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF when the SEC hijacked valuable assets Oklahoma, Texas.
After a year organizing behind the scenes, Advancing Missouri Athletes now accepts public donations to support MU football, men's basketball players.
Marquis Johnson, three-star prospect, is the son of former Mizzou cornerback Domonique Johnson.
Former Duck Kristian Williams gives Tigers another Power 5 reinforcement at defensive tackle.
Coaches praise the newest Tigers' elite scoring but wonder about his commitment to defense.
