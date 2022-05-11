Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Gerry Bohanon picks South Florida over Tigers, but Eli Drinkwitz lands a crucial commitment for the future, Gabarri Johnson from Tacoma, Washington.
Former Nebraska Cornhusker wideout Demariyon Houston becomes MU's third commitment for 2023 recruiting class.
Did you miss Thursday's live Mizzou chat? Check out the greatest hits right here.
D.J. Coleman was a two-time FCS All-American at Jacksonville State.
Dennis Gates has two walk-ons committed for next season's team.
College sports collectives under scrutiny from NCAA, but is it too late to regulate the new recruiting market?
New assistant's junior college coaching history was attractive to Mizzou's Dennis Gates while navigating the transfer era.
Former Baylor starter becomes third high-profile Power 5 QB to visit Mizzou this offseason as Drinkwitz figures out his depth chart heading into 2022 season.
The program's career home run leader has sparked the Tigers' return to the national rankings as they head to Alabama for the regular season's final series.
