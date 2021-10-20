Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
East St. Louis phenom, the nation's No. 1 receiver, chooses Tigers over Georgia, Alabama.
The nation's top-rated receiver from East St. Louis High will choose between Alabama, Georgia and Missouri on Tuesday.
Fresh off beating Alabama, the Aggies visit Columbia with a dominant SEC record as road favorites.
East St. Louis' Antonio Johnson logs first career interception in front of more than 60 friends, family.
Redshirt freshman wide receiver from Kirkwood High caught one pass in five games over last two seasons.
Behind two 100-yard rushers, Texas A&M races out to early lead in 35-14 drubbing.
Everything Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz told reporters after Saturday’s 35-14 loss to No. 21 Texas A&M.
After dreadful 2020-21 season, Kentucky is media's choice to win the SEC, ahead of defending champion Alabama.
Tigers sit at 0-3 in Southeastern Conference play.
After carrying Texas A&M to last week's win over Alabama, former backup QB Zach Calzada guides the Aggies to Mizzou on Saturday.
