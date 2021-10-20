 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday
0 comments

Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.

-

-

-

-

-

-

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: ‘Touchdown Luther’ Burden's choice of Mizzou invigorates a fan base across the state

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News