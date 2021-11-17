Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Nearly seven years to the day of a dreadful loss to Kansas City, the Tigers suffer another upset in the season's second game.
Here’s everything Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said after Saturday’s 31-28 win over South Carolina.
First-year transfer DaJuan Gordon had to sit out Tuesday's opener for playing in a summer league tournament that wasn't sanctioned by the NCAA.
Badie saves the day with 209 rushing yards as Bazelak returns to lineup but mixes two interceptions with two TD passes.
With Blaze Alldredge back on the field, the Tigers had their best game against the run at Georgia. Will it continue Saturday against South Carolina?
A look back at the Tigers' deflating loss to Kansas City.
Kansas State transfer set to make his Mizzou debut Monday against Kansas City.
Jones, a three-star guard from East St. Louis, committed to MU in June. Shaw, a four-star forward, is the team's highest-rated recruit since Cuonzo Martin's first class.
Tigers quarterback from Chaminade split series with Tyler Macon last week, could see more action Saturday against South Carolina.
Our weekly predictions for the SEC games starts with the Mizzou-South Carolina showdown.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.