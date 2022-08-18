Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
A handful of second-year Missouri football players on both sides of the ball figure to see the field as Eli Drinkwitz narrows down roles for 2022.
Here are the betting odds for Missouri football on its 2022 win total plus odds to win the SEC East, SEC championship and CFP national championship.
The third-year coach has recruited two straight top-20 classes, but long-term success hinges on player development.
The slot receiver from St. Louis is coming off a strong offseason after showing flashes of potential last season.
Has Mizzou football ever won a national championship? Here is a look at Missouri football's most successful seasons.
The physical former Florida Gator joins a veteran core to help transform a linebacker group that struggled early, often in 2021.
Missouri walk-on running back Cody Schrader, from Lutheran South, bet on himself when he left Truman State.
New coordinator Blake Baker's defense employs three safeties with returning senior Martez Manuel in place to play a major role.
Has Missouri football ever been ranked No. 1? The Mizzou football team made it to the top of The Associated Press poll on a couple of occasions.
Undeterred by Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz's offseason transfer search, redshirt sophomore quarterback Brady Cook never doubted himself.
