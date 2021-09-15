Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Missouri's defense struggles again, allowing the Wildcats to gobble up 341 rushing yards in 35-28 defeat to open SEC play.
Our weekly picks kick off with the first SEC showdown of the season as underdog Mizzou travels to Kentucky.
A closer look at the snap counts and Pro Football Focus grades from Mizzou's 35-28 loss at Kentucky.
Tigers have first road game of the season.
The way things have gone for both teams in the SEC East, it'll be difficult for either to have a successful season without a victory Saturday.
Kentucky puts up 341 yards on the ground and averaged 6.6 yards per carry.
First-year coordinator will move from the sideline to the coaches' booth for Saturday's home game against SEMO.
Saturday's loss at Kentucky underscored MU's roster deficiencies in some areas in Drinkwitz's second season.
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri wide receiver Mookie Cooper loves to captivate an audience with his feet.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.