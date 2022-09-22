Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy described Missouri football players as "duds" and expects a "pretty dismal season" for the Tigers.
Lovett grabs two touchdown passes, Burden opens the day with a punt return TD as the Tigers improve to 2-1 with a sometimes shaky 34-17 win over Abilene Christian.
Missouri football gave up nine tackles for loss, were penalized for holding five times along the offensive line in 34-17 win over Abilene Christian.
Missouri was far from impressive in a 34-17 victory Saturday over second-tier Abilene Christian. Auburn was throttled — at home — by a much to…
Missouri football quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden III are both coming off rough outings at Kansas State.
Here are Missouri vs. Abilene Christian University football video highlights, live updates and final score on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Dominic Lovett and Luther Burden III combined for 13 catches, three TDs, more than 300 all-purpose yards as Missouri football beat Abilene Christian.
The Tigers will take a close look at the offensive line this week in practice, could shake up starting five.
Missouri (1-1) hosts FCS Abilene Christian (2-0) at 11 a.m. on Saturday on SEC Network-Plus. The Tigers are 19-0 all-time against FCS opponents.
Missouri's Luther Burden III started his team's scoring with a 78-yard punt return touchdown vs. Abilene Christian University football.
