Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Senior tailback is the difference with 217 rushing yards, three touchdowns in 48-35 win over North Texas.
Everything Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz had to say after the Tigers' 48-35 victory over North Texas on Saturday.
First-time starter Chad Bailey added physicality to defense in victory over North Texas.
A look back at the snap counts, PFF grades for Mizzou's 48-35 win over North Texas.
The Tigers (2-3) host North Texas (1-3) for homecoming, a 3 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network.
Cuonzo Martin scripted more preseason five-on-five drills to accelerate the growth process for his fifth Mizzou team.
The Tigers step out of SEC play for homecoming while two major conference battles are brewing in Oxford and Athens.
Tigers are still a .500 team under Eli Drinkwitz, but strengths have emerged in the run game, special teams.
When Eli Drinkwitz hired Steve Wilks following a 5-5 all-Southeastern Conference schedule last season, it provided the defense with a veteran …
With North Texas in town for homecoming, the Tigers hope for better protection for Connor Bazelaz, bigger holes for Tyler Badie after disastrous day against Tennessee.
