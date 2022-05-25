Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Another new perk for college athletes: Financial bonuses for academic success.
The Tigers fall at home to Arizona but recover with victory over Missouri State, setting up Sunday's regional final rematch against Arizona.
Tigers spoil another strong start in the circle in 1-0 loss to Arizona, fall short of super regionals.
The veteran catcher's season was in jeopardy after a scary car accident last fall, but she's returned to guide the Tigers back to the NCAA postseason.
Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Tigers starter strikes out a dozen Bears in 3-1 victory to kick off NCAA regional play in Columbia.
Former Southern Miss starter will join Tigers as a walk-on with a chance to compete for the starting job in his seventh year of eligibility.
A week after securing a commitment from four-star 2023 QB Gabarri Johnson, the Tigers hosted an more experienced option to possibly compete for starting job this fall.
Mizzou players are among college athletes teaming up with business collectives to capitalize on their name, image and likeness under new NCAA rules.
