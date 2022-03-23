Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Described as a "relentless recruiter," newly hired Mizzou coach Dennis Gates didn't hold back his expectations for the Tigers during his introductory press conference.
Gates, 50-40 in three seasons at Cleveland State, spent eight years as an assistant at Florida State. He's Mizzou's choice to replace Cuonzo Martin, pending approval from the UM System Board of Curators.
Gates, 42, is 50-40 in three seasons at the Horizon League school.
When he first arrived on a college campus, Dennis Gates wanted nothing more than to be a team leader. At 42, he’ll get to lead Missouri’s program, pending the UM Board’s approval Tuesday.
Cook, Macon combine for five touchdown passes in Mizzou's spring scrimmage.
The 6-8 forward is open to re-signing with MU once the school hires Cuonzo Martin's replacement.
Both players could opt to return to play for new Tigers coach Dennis Gates.
Did you miss Thursday's live Mizzou chat? Check out the greatest hits right here.
The Tigers drafted teams for Saturday's spring scrimmage, with an intriguing visitor expected to attend.
Newly hired men's basketball coach used his introductory press conference to win over fans who have endured five head-coaching changes in 16 years.
