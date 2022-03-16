Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Martin, 78-77 in five seasons at Mizzou, will not return for a sixth season.
Here are possible names Mizzou could explore for its fifth head-coaching search in 16 years, including a few with local connections.
A closer look at potential candidates for the Missouri job, now one of three vacancies in the SEC.
There's speculation that the longtime Pirates coach is looking for a fresh start. Could Mizzou be an ideal fit?
South Carolina coach speaks up for his peer at Mizzou during the the SEC tournament.
Tigers eliminated from SEC tournament with 76-68 loss to LSU; Mizzou AD Desiree Reed-Francois says she plans to discuss program's future with Martin in coming days.
Point guard missed the final month of the season with a wrist injury.
Cuonzo Martin delivered instant results in Columbia, but recruiting missteps, offensive struggles contributed to declining support by his fifth and final season.
With a 72-60 victory, the Tigers set up Thursday's second-round matchup with LSU.
The Tiger (18-12) fail to land NCAA at-large berth, have to settle for WNIT for second straight season.
