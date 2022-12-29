Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Eli Drinkwitz faces a crucial offseason after the Tigers struggle to sustain drives, commit costly penalties in season-ending 27-17 loss to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl.
Drinkwitz paid tribute Mike Leach at Friday's Gasparilla Bowl, wearing a T-shirt featuring the late Mississippi State head coach.
"I think he hangs in the balance," ESPN's Paul Finebaum said of Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz after a second consecutive losing season.
Senior forward scores 31 points in the Tigers' 93-71 win, their most lopsided victory in the historic series.
Penalties, injuries, offensive struggles doom Tigers in their fourth straight bowl defeat.
ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale raved about Kobe Brown, Dennis Gates and the Missouri basketball team for their win vs. Kentucky.
The senior forward put on a show in the Tigers' 93-71 victory over Illinois with a career-high 31 points, eight assists.
How to watch the UK Wildcats vs. Missouri men's basketball game via TV and online live stream plus game time on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Coming off the most prolific game of his career, Missouri basketball's Kobe Brown will have to contain Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe.
The Missouri basketball team crushed a nationally ranked opponent for the second time in seven days, winning their SEC opener over No. 19 Kentucky.
