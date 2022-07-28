Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Lee's Summit receiver gives the Tigers eight pledges for 2023 class.
Kicker Harrison Mevis, left tackle Javon Foster are Mizzou's only players to earn preseason All-SEC honors, both as third-team selections.
High-priced centers, veteran quarterbacks, second-year starters headline the collection of former Tigers on current rosters as training camps kick off.
While some millionaire SEC coaches extol the value of players earning money through NIL deals, others are "on the edge" and "panicked" for the sport's future without more regulation.
Post-Dispatch beat writer Dave Matter answered Mizzou fans' questions during Thursday's live chat.
Aggies coach has moved on from this spring's public war of worlds with former boss Nick Saban.
Dave Matter and Ben Frederickson preview Mizzou preseason football camp and examine the five major storylines surrounding Eli Drinkwitz's 2022 Tigers.
Third-year coach believe he has his most talented team at Mizzou as the Tigers kick off SEC football media days in Atlanta.
Arkansas is positioned for another strong fall after last year's breakthrough nine-win season.
Former walk-on returns to UGA after leading the Bulldogs to 2021 national championship.
