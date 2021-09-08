Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Running back enjoys career day as Tigers hold off Chippewas 34-24 to open 1-0 for the first time since 2018.
The first predictions for the 2021 season feature a heavyweight showdown in Charlotte but start with Mizzou's visit from the Mid-American Conference.
Here's everything Mizzou's coach said after Saturday's 34-24 victory over Central Michigan.
Tigers are looking for more explosive offense this season.
Three-star Chicago prospect Valen Erickson commits to Mizzou, giving the Tigers pledges from the top-rated O-line recruits from Illinois, Missouri and Nebraska.
A complete look at the snap counts, PFF grades from MU's 34-24 win over Central Michigan.
Blaze Alldredge recorded 3.5 sacks, the most by a Missouri player since Brian Smith had four in 2006.
Backup center from Francis Howell is having fun with food endorsements.
After missing 16 tackles against Central Michigan, the Tigers face a major challenge Saturday against Kentucky's modernized offense.
Chippewas coach didn't make the trip to Columbia after undergoing an appendectomy.
