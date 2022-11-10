Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Eli Drinkwitz, 15-17 in two-plus seasons at Missouri, will receive an undisclosed raise from his $4 million salary as part of the extension.
Bill Wilkerson was known as a trailblazer for Black sportscasters and his passionate football calls of Missouri and the Cardinals.
The Tigers' 20-point lead crumbled against Southern Indiana, but the first-year coach used the narrow escape as a teaching moment in the 97-91 season-opening victory.
With his rebuilt roster intact, Gates makes his regular-season coaching debut Monday against Southern Indiana, the first of seven straight home games for the Tigers.
The Missouri football team rallied for a fourth-quarter lead but struggled to finish vs. the Kentucky Wildcats.
Mizzou football head coach Eli Drinkwitz agreed to two-year extension Saturday with a significant raise.
How to watch Missouri vs. University of Southern Indiana men's basketball via online live stream plus game time on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
A series of mistakes, bad breaks prove costly for the Missouri football team in a loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.
Dennis Gates' first full recruiting class ranks No. 17 nationally.
Kobe Brown's double-double carries Missouri men's basketball to a season-opening win against Southern Indiana.
