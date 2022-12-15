Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
The Tigers will need playmakers to emerge at receiver, defensive end, safety to replace departed starters for the Dec. 23 Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest.
The Tigers (9-0) host the No. 6 Jayhawks (8-1) for the first time in 10 years on Saturday in a 4:15 p.m. tipoff at Mizzou Arena.
Mizzou was no match for the No. 6 Jayhawks in 95-67 defeat at sold-out Mizzou Arena, the first loss of the Dennis Gates era.
The Tigers' first-year coach and his newcomers will soon learn what Bill Self has known for decades when it comes to experiencing the hate-fueled IMU-KU rivalry.
The former five-star recruit has played more than 1,000 snaps at receiver for the Sooners over the past four seasons.
First-year coach takes the long view after Saturday's 28-point defeat, believes the Tigers will keep growing as season continues.
For the first time since Denmon's fantastic finish in 2012, the Tigers host the hated Jayhawks Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
The Tigers' quarterbacks coach will return to his alma mater, leaving Eli Drinkwitz an opening on his 2023 coaching staff.
Leach, 61, who died Monday night from complications of a heart condition, led Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State to 19 bowl berths in 21 seasons as a head coach.
