Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
-
-
-
-
-
-
This is the SEC. The coach must get better at coaching. Eli Drinkwitz must challenge himself the way he’ll no doubt challenge his players.
Tigers overcome three turnovers, more struggles on offense in 17-14 homecoming victory.
Mizzou wanted to give the freshman quarterback his first game snaps Saturday, but Drinkwitz didn't feel comfortable playing the rookie with the score so close.
Marcus Clarke's familiarity with Missouri football defensive coordinator Blake Baker led his transfer from the Miami Hurricanes to Mizzou.
Missouri football wears helmet stickers for Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland that died Wednesday.
As Missouri third-year coach Eli Drinkwitz tries to fix a woeful offense, he'll consider having an assistant call plays in 2023.
Missouri football (2-4, 0-3 SEC) comes home to host Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3) after three straight narrow SEC losses.
The Missouri football team flirted with disaster in a 17-14 homecoming victory against Vanderbilt after another offensive implosion
Missouri's defense dominated for long stretches while the offense fizzled in the second half of Saturday's 17-14 homecoming victory.
How to watch Missouri vs. Vanderbilt football on TV or online live stream plus game time on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.