Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Former East St. Louis QB will transfer, along with defensive end Travion Ford.
The sophomore from East St. Louis is the SEC's third-leading receiver with 56 catches.
Behind Brady Cook's 380 yards of offense, Missouri football down the Arkansas Razorbacks for a victory in the Battle Line Rivalry.
On a breakout night for Missouri football offense, Mekhi Miller's game-clinching reception preserved a win over Arkansas in the Battle Line Rivalry.
The Tigers climbed back from a late 10-point deficit to win their first road game, outlasting the Shockers 88-84 in overtime thriller.
Dennis Gates' Tigers survive their first road trip, erase 10-point deficit in regulation to storm back in 88-84 victory.
Outcome of bets on number of Tigers regulars-season wins were on the line Friday.
Tigers pick up pledges from three-star receiver Daniel Blood, junior college linebacker Triston Newson.
The Tigers have cruised through seven home games but should get tested Tuesday at Wichita State.
The Tigers finished last in the SEC each of the last two seasons.
