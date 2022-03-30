Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Junior college prospect was named Jayhawk Conference player of the year this season.
The 6-5 guard averaged 15 points per game in two seasons at Milwaukee, gives new coach Dennis Gates two commitments in two days.
New men's basketball coach will start with salary of $2.5 million in first season.
St. Louis native leaving MU after turbulent finish to junior season, becomes fourth Tiger to enter transfer portal.
Described as a "relentless recruiter," newly hired Mizzou coach Dennis Gates didn't hold back his expectations for the Tigers during his introductory press conference.
Badie's NFL audition continues with Mizzou's pro scouting day on Friday
Did you miss Thursday's live Mizzou chat? Check out the greatest hits right here.
Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Newly hired men's basketball coach used his introductory press conference to win over fans who have endured five head-coaching changes in 16 years.
Both players could opt to return to play for new Tigers coach Dennis Gates.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.