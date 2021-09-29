Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Tigers' 56-yard field goal sends the game into overtime, but Connor Bazelak's interception clinches a 41-34 victory for the Eagles.
A closer look at Mizzou's OT defeat in Chestnut Hill using Pro Football Focus' snap counts and game grades.
Can Mizzou's run defense step up this time?
MU could have surged to early two-score lead but couldn't sustain momentum.
He ranks No. 8 among Southeastern Conference interior defensive lineman in pass rush grades according to Pro Football Focus.
Saturday features a clash of two programs that have more in common over the past 20 years than most of MU’s more traditional matchups.
In his weekly predictions for games across the Southeastern Conference, Dave Matter starts with Mizzou's first-ever showdown with Boston College.
The Eagles have something that’s become a rare luxury in college football: an experienced backup quarterback.
MU's "Thicker Kicker" has a brother handling the same duties at Iowa State.
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mookie Cooper, the most celebrated newcomer to join Missouri’s program this offseason, barely saw the field Saturday at Boston…
