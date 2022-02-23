Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
The Tigers' quarterbacks group is the team's least experienced heading into a season since the program joined the SEC a decade ago. Here's a closer look at the two in-house contenders.
Backup safety stopped early Monday morning by campus police.
Did you miss Thursday's live Mizzou chat? Check out the greatest hits right here.
The nation's top-ranked receiver recruit joins blend of experience and youth among Tigers' pass-catchers.
Eli Drinkwitz has rarely used a running back-by-committee approach but will have to sort through contenders to replace departed star Tyler Badie.
News, notes and quotes from Mizzou's media day session previewing spring practices.
The Tigers add two O-linemen from the transfer portal, including an experienced center and a familiar name at guard.
It took MU half the 2021 season to figure out the best pairing at linebacker, but newly added Florida transfer should add to the mix in 2022.
Two early turnovers spark Mississippi State to 68-49 win, its 10th victory over the Tigers in the last 11 meetings.
The Tigers set their all-time scoring record earlier this season and remain in hunt in the loaded Southeastern Conference.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.