Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Trying to beat a top-ranked opponent for the first time since 1997, Mizzou falls 55-54 to Bruce Pearl's SEC frontrunners.
Baker, who coached with Drinkwitz at Arkansas State and last year coached LSU's linebackers, will handle Mizzou's safeties in 2022.
Tigers led for more than 33 minutes in Tuscaloosa, but Crimson Tide closes with 18-3 run in 86-76 victory.
Amari Davis' recent surge, Trevon Brazile's improved play take scoring burden off Kobe Brown as the Tigers head to Alabama for a pivotal SEC rematch.
Missouri hosts Auburn at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.
As conference play nears midseason, Mondays are now for weekly SEC power rankings and All-SEC honors ballot.
MU has lost nine straight games to the AP's top-ranked team heading into Tuesday's showdown with the SEC frontrunner.
Schedule changes leaves Tigers with four SEC games in eight days in February.
Tigers, Crimson Tide tip off at 5 p.m. Saturday in Tuscaloosa.
