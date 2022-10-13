Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Here's what we know about Missouri football wide receiver Luther Burden III injury vs. the Florida Gators on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook's two interceptions prove costly in loss to Florida Gators football on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Saturday’s loss against Florida at The Swamp puts Missouri football on its first three-game losing streak under third-year coach Eli Drinkwitz.
The Tigers' defense has thrived under new direction, while penalties, turnovers and negative plays have derailed the offense through six games.
Missouri football quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden III are being held out of contact drills this week.
The Tigers and Commodores will play at 3 p.m. CT on Oct. 22.
Missouri football (2-3, 0-2 SEC) heads back on the road to play Florida (3-2, 0-2). Mizzou has upset the UF Gators in two of the last four meetings.
Check out the top plays, video highlights and live updates from the Missouri vs. Florida Gators football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Phillip Roche gives Mizzou 12 commitments for 2023 class.
Once again, Mizzou's defense controlled the game early, but offensive breakdowns were too much to overcome in the 24-17 loss.
