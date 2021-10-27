Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Teams are on the upswing after bottoming out several years ago.
Drinkwitz addresses Maclin transfer, offensive struggles, play-calling philosophies during the Tigers' bye week.
It's a light week in the SEC with five teams on a bye, but LSU-Ole Miss features a homecoming for the Tigers' embattled coach.
After starring at Cardinal Ritter and East St. Louis, the five-star receiver could become an instant factor in Tigers' offense next season.
Chris Turner, Case Cook, the team's leaders in career starts at MU, both sidelined for the season with injuries.
Tigers have won just nine games in each of the past two seasons.
The Tigers, the SEC's most penalized team in conference play, resumes action next week at Vanderbilt
Mizzou (3-4, 0-3) travels to Nashville to face Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Two years ago, the Tigers' downward spiral began with a loss at Vanderbilt, but as Eli Drinkwitz's team heads to Nashville, the focus shifts to fixing a broken defense, sputtering offense.
Redshirt freshman wide receiver from Kirkwood High caught one pass in five games over last two seasons.
