Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
The Tigers scrapped their originally scheduled opener at Middle Tennessee for Thursday's prime-time kickoff on ESPNU.
Hoping to revive ticket sales and enhance the game-day atmosphere, MU's athletics director has addressed concerns fans expressed during her first year on the job.
ESPN "College GameDay" host Rece Davis expressed skepticism about the Missouri football team entering the 2022 season.
Missouri football starting quarterback Brady Cook passionately pursued his current role with the Tigers.
Here are five things to watch for as Missouri football faces Louisiana Tech on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Outside of the quarterback position, these seven Tigers football players figure to play a major role in Mizzou's fate this fall.
Young, Schrader, Peat listed as co-starters in the backfield for Mizzou's season opener Thursday against Louisiana Tech.
Dave Matter makes picks for Week 1 of the SEC college football slate, which includes Georgia vs. Oregon, Florida Gators vs. Utah, and LSU vs. FSU.
How to watch Missouri vs. Louisiana Tech football on TV and live stream plus game time and channel on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
From Paul Christman to Gary Lane to Blaine Gabbert, the St. Louis area has produced a few but not many QB standouts for Mizzou football.
