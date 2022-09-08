Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
The Tigers' five-star freshman receiver touches the ball only six times in 52-24 victory but finds way to impact the game.
Missouri football receiver Chance Luper has been hospitalized and will be out 6 to 8 weeks, according to Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz.
Brady Cook, Luther Burden take turns making big plays, and running game comes through with 329 yards in Tigers' 52-24 victory vs. LA Tech football.
Brady Cook, Dominic Lovett and mizzou's entire defense put up impressive numbers in Thursday's 52-24 victory over Louisiana Tech.
First impressions of some just-arrived Tigers after Thursday's season-opening win.
The Tigers entered Sunday leading the SEC in rushing after piling up 323 yards against Louisiana Tech.
The weekly SEC Power Rankings make their season debut, while Florida's Anthony Richardson headlines a huge opening weekend for SEC QBs.
Here's the 2022 SEC college football Week 2 schedule, game times and TV channels for Saturday, Sept. 10.
Ty'Ron Hopper transferred to the Missouri football team from the Florida Gators, and he led an impressively improved Mizzou defense vs. LA Tech.
Saturday's game in Manhattan, Kansas, marks the Tigers' first regular-season game against an old Big 12 rival since entering the SEC.
