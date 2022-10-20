Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Eli Drinkwitz's Missouri football team is still learning win. Meanwhile, Kansas, Illinois and Mizzou's SEC peers are climbing in the conference.
After last week's bye, Mizzou hosts Vanderbilt for homecoming on Saturday, hoping to snap a three-game losing streak.
Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball is the media's preseason choice to win the 2022-23 SEC regular-season title.
Mizzou football head coach Eli Drinkwitz plans to tweak parts of his sputtering offense heading into Saturday's homecoming game vs. Vanderbilt.
Missouri men's basketball fans will get their first glimpse of coach Dennis Gates’ new team at a newly added exhibition game against Washingto…
Two key starters on defense, Chad Bailey, Kris Abrams-Draine, expected to return from injuries against Vanderbilt.
The Missouri football team (2-4, 0-3 SEC) hosts Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3) at 3 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network.
Missouri football quarterback Brady Cook comes out of the bye week driven to move past his mistakes and lead a turnaround in the season's second half.
The Missouri and South Carolina Gamecocks football teams are scheduled to meet on Saturday, Oct. 29.
