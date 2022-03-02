Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Here are 10 takeaways from Monday's media session with Missouri's assistant football coaches.
As Eli Drinkwitz begins his third year in Columbia with newcomers galore throughout his program, the Tigers will hold their first of 15 spring practices on Friday.
Cook, Macon split snaps in spring's first two practices while MU waits on word from transfer target Jayden Daniels.
Four players did not dress for the Tigers, including three who were cited for marijuana possession earlier in the week.
Former MU point guard is shooting less, passing more for LSU, while Mizzou has struggled to replace his production.
Did you miss Thursday's live Mizzou chat? Check out the greatest hits right here.
South Carolina has won seven of its last 11 games behind coach's rebuilt roster.
LSU's 72-55 win extends MU's losing streak to five, the program's longest skid under coach Cuonzo Martin.
The Tigers' third defensive coordinator in three years isn't consumed with the unit's struggles in 2021.
