Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 2 p.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
East St. Louis’ Luther Burden announced Tuesday that he has dropped his verbal commitment to Oklahoma.
Ryan Alpert, instrumental in MU's fundraising prowess, moving to Knoxville to serve in similar role.
After a full offseason to work with a deeper receiver corps, Connor Bazelak has the ingredients for a more potent passing attack.
University president raises the standard at Mizzou with his new athletics director, saying Tigers will push for championships under new leadership.
Xavier Simmons, from North Carolina, drops pledge to Hokies, becomes MU's 13th commitment for 2022 class.
Like most young athletes in Australia, he was originally a rugby player growing up.
Gone from MU in 2019, Jeffcoat returned last fall to earn All-SEC honors and now expects bigger things in new defensive system.
Former QB has had more time to settle into new position and brings aggressive approach to defense.
Back from a torn knee ligament that sidelined him for most of 2020, senior nose tackle poised for strong finale.
Cooper, Maclin could miss several weeks with injuries, but Drinkwitz is hopeful both could play in season opener.
