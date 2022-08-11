Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
A week into preseason camp, the Tigers settle on the sophomore from St. Louis to open the season at QB.
Hoping to move past last year's struggles, the Tigers added four Power Five defensive tackles to shore up the middle of its defensive front.
With last year's top three tight ends departed, Ryan Hoerstkamp leads a cast of untested contenders at Mizzou football's most mysterious position.
Here's the 2022 Missouri football schedule, game times, and TV information plus the date of the Mizzou Homecoming game.
A blend of veterans, newcomers take charge on defense as the Tigers hold their first live tackling practice of preseason camp.
Missouri football offensive lineman Connor Tollison from Jackson, Missouri, is first in line to replace two-year starting center Michael Maietti.
The Tigers' first-year coordinator took a Texas-sized gamble to launch a coaching career that's led to three FBS coordinator roles before he turned 40.
Veterans, newcomers are competing for carries as the Tigers look to replace their All-SEC back.
Undeterred by Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz's offseason transfer search, redshirt sophomore quarterback Brady Cook never doubted himself.
Beat writer Dave Matter answered your Mizzou questions during Thursday's live chat.
