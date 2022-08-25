Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
The Tigers held an hour-long open walk-through practice on Saturday to simulate their season-opening game.
Saturday's open practice revealed a glimpse at Eli Drinkwitz's starting lineups for the Sept. 1 opener against Louisiana Tech.
With a mix of veterans and underclassmen, wideout figures to be the Tigers' strength when the season kicks off.
The Tigers' new-look defense under coordinator Blake Baker will be on display with Saturday night's public practice at Memorial Stadium.
The Missouri Tigers men's basketball opens its first season under coach Dennis Gates vs. Southern Indiana on Nov. 7, also host national champ Kansas.
Four offensive, four defensive players voted team captains for Tigers' 2022 season.
The junior kicker looks to build on a second straight standout season.
The Tigers have played before just one home sellout crowd over the last six seasons.
Missouri walk-on running back Cody Schrader, from Lutheran South, bet on himself when he left Truman State.
