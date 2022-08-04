Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
-
The quarterback competition will be under scrutiny as the Tigers begin practices Monday, but other position battles, newcomers will shape the team's preseason camp.
With four quarterbacks pushing for the job, MU's coaches are unsure how long it will take to settle on a starter.
Missouri sophomore wideout Dominic Lovett from East St. Louis looks to build on inconsistent freshman year with his new role at slot receiver.
The Tigers won’t have Buffalo transfer Bence Polgar this season, and the start of camp includes a position switch for St. Louis freshman.
Third-year coach believes team's replenished roster is the best it's been under his watch.
Fully recovered from last year's torn knee ligament, the sophomore cornerback enters 2022 inspired to make an impact in Mizzou's retooled defense.
Proven winners Billy Napier (Florida) and Brian Kelly (LSU) walked into pressure-cooker jobs that will demand immediate results this fall in the SEC.
Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Top-drawing games include NCAA championships for men’s and women’s basketball, hockey and wrestling, major golf tournaments, Olympic trials and international soccer.
High-priced centers, veteran quarterbacks, second-year starters headline the collection of former Tigers on current rosters as training camps kick off.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.