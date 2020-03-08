Jontay Porter lands NBA deal with Memphis Grizzlies

After multiple knee surgeries, former Missouri forward Jontay Porter has landed his first NBA contract. The Memphis Grizzlies signed the 20-year-old on Sunday, giving the former five-star prospect a chance to make the team's 2020-21 roster.

The team did not disclose terms of the deal, saying only that "Porter continues to make great progress in his rehab and is projected to return in advance of next season."

Porter was named the SEC's co-sixth man of the year for his one and only college season, when he averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Tigers in 2017-18. He was expected to be the team's centerpiece as a sophomore but suffered a season-ending torn knee ligament during a preseason scrimmage in October 2018. He underwent a second surgery last March after re-tearing the same ligament during a pickup game. He entered the 2019 NBA draft but wasn't selected and didn't sign with any teams after the draft.

Porter will be part of one of the league's rising teams in Memphis, joining NBA rookie of the year candidate Ja Morant, plus young standouts Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke.

Michael Porter Jr., Jontay's older brother, is playing his first season in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets after sitting out the entire 2018-19 season following multiple back surgeries.