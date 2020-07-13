Juco defensive end continues Mizzou's commitment surge

Missouri continues to stock up on defensive linemen for the 2021 class and for the second time has collected a pledge from a junior college defensive end. This time it's Daniel Robledo from East Los Angeles College, the No. 7-rated junior college prospect in the country by 247Sports.com.

Robledo announced his verbal commitment Monday on Twitter. As a freshman last season, Robledo had 35 tackles and four sacks in 10 games. He also holds offers from Arizona, Boise State, Fresno State, Mississippi, UCLA and Washington State, among others.

MU's class is up to 18 commitments overall. Only five Power 5 teams have more pledges: Tennessee, Rutgers, Florida, Michigan and Louisville.

The Tigers now have five 2021 commitments from defensive linemen and two from the junior college ranks. Shemar Pearl from Garden City, Kan., Community College, committed to MU earlier this summer.

MIZZOU 2021 COMMITMENTS

Taj Butts, RB, St. Louis (De Smet)

Daylan Carnell, CB, Indianapolis, Ind.

Travion Ford, DE, St. Louis (Lutheran North)