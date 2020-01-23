Junior college D-lineman flips pledge from Mississippi State to Mizzou

The Missouri football team added another piece to its 2020 recruiting class at the expense of another SEC team. Ben Key, a junior college defensive lineman originally from Australia, committed to the Tigers on Thursday after visiting campus last weekend.

Key signed with Mississippi State during in the December early signing period, three weeks before MSU fired coach Joe Moorhead. Key cited the Bulldogs' coaching change in a tweet announcing his change of plans. MSU fired Washington State's Mike Leach earlier this month.

Listed as 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, Key played rugby growing up in Melbourne then moved to California in high school and attended Cathedral High in Los Angeles. He spent the last two years at East Los Angeles College and last season logged 40 tackles and three sacks and forced two fumbles. He's rated the nation's No. 84 junior college prospect and No. 14 strongside defensive end by 247Sports.com.

At East Los Angeles College, Key played defensive tackle in 4-3 defensive alignments and defensive end in 3-4 packages.

Key is MU's second commitment since the team signed 10 players in the early period, following Mississippi high school defensive lineman Montra Edwards. Recruits can next sign letters of intent on Feb. 5, though because he already singed a letter of intent at Mississippi State, Key cannot sign a second NLI this year. Instead, he can sign a financial aid agreement to play for Mizzou.