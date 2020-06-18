Junior college edge rusher picks Mizzou again

A familiar name is back on Missouri's football commitment list. Junior college defensive end Shemar Pearl, who first committed to Mizzou as a high school senior in 2018, announced his pledge to the Tigers on Thursday.

The Plano, Texas, native first planned to join MU's 2019 recruiting class but needed a year at Garden City, Kan., Community College, where he posted 22 tackles and two sacks as a freshman last season. He chose Mizzou over South Carolina and Texas Tech. Pearl gives the Tigers 12 commitments for the 2021 class.

For now, the class ranks No. 37 by both Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

MIZZOU 2021 COMMITMENTS

Taj Butts, RB, St. Louis (De Smet)

Daylan Carnell, CB, Indianapolis, Ind.

Travion Ford, DE, St. Louis (Lutheran North)

Ryan Hoerstkamp, TE, Washington, Mo. (Washington)

Darius Jackson, CB, Red Oak, TX

Tyler Macon, QB, East St. Louis, IL (East St. Louis)

Gavin McKay, TE, Memphis, Tenn.