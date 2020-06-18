You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Junior college edge rusher picks Mizzou again
0 comments

Junior college edge rusher picks Mizzou again

Subscribe for $1 a month
Football is in the air at Mizzou

Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks with players during warmups at the start of spring practice on March 11. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

A familiar name is back on Missouri's football commitment list. Junior college defensive end Shemar Pearl, who first committed to Mizzou as a high school senior in 2018, announced his pledge to the Tigers on Thursday

The Plano, Texas, native first planned to join MU's 2019 recruiting class but needed a year at Garden City, Kan., Community College, where he posted 22 tackles and two sacks as a freshman last season. He chose Mizzou over South Carolina and Texas Tech. Pearl gives the Tigers 12 commitments for the 2021 class.

For now, the class ranks No. 37 by both Rivals.com and 247Sports.com

MIZZOU 2021 COMMITMENTS

Taj Butts, RB, St. Louis (De Smet)

Daylan Carnell, CB, Indianapolis, Ind.

Travion Ford, DE, St. Louis (Lutheran North)

Ryan Hoerstkamp, TE, Washington, Mo. (Washington)

Darius Jackson, CB, Red Oak, TX   

Tyler Macon, QB, East St. Louis, IL (East St. Louis)

Gavin McKay, TE, Memphis, Tenn.

Shemar Pearl, DE, Plano, Texas (Garden City CC)

Zxaequan Reeves, CB, Cocoa, FL

Davion Sistrunk, CB, Melbourne, FL         

Connor Tollison, OL, Jackson, MO (Jackson)

Mekhi Wingo, DT, St. Louis (De Smet) 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports