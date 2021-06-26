Karissa Schweizer doubles down on Olympic dream, qualifies in second event

Former University of Missouri track star Karissa Schweizer went 2 for 2 in her quest to make the Olympic team, finishing second in the women’s 10,000 meters Saturday at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Schweizer, 25, had already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics by taking second in the 5,000 meters on Monday. She finished Saturday’s race second only to Emily Sisson, a Parkway Central graduate. Sisson, 29, pulled away from the pack in the final three laps and set a U.S. Trials record, finishing in 31 minutes, 3.82 seconds. Schweizer, who won six national championships at Mizzou from 2015-18, finished in 31:16.52, just ahead of Alicia Monson (31:18.55).

“I didn’t think I was going to make (the Olympic team) once let alone twice. It’s an incredible honor,” Schweizer said after the race on the Olympic Channel broadcast. “Sixteen-year-old me would be in shock right now.”

Asked if she’ll indeed run both races in Tokyo later this summer, Schweizer said, “I’ll have to ask Jerry,” referring to Jerry Schumacher, her coach at Bowerman Track Club. “I hope so.”