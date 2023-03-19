Mizzou’s Keegan O’Toole became the third wrestler in team history to capture multiple national championships, winning the 165-pound title Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

O’Toole outscored Iowa State’s David Carr, the No. 1 seed in the weight class, 8-2 in the championship match at BOK Center, joining former Tigers Ben Askren (2006-07) and J’Den Cox (2014, 2016-17) as the only wrestlers in program history to win consecutive NCAA titles.

Keegan O'Toole takes round-3 with David Carr and claims his 2nd straight National Championship!



📺 ESPN#NCAAWrestling x @MizzouWrestling pic.twitter.com/lMko14I8LX — NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 18, 2023

O’Toole’s victory, plus four other All-American finishes by his teammates, helped the Tigers finish fifth overall in the team standings, good for the program’s eighth consecutive top-10 finish under coach Brian Smith. Penn State won the team competition ahead of runner-up Iowa. Cornell, Ohio State and Mizzou rounded out the top five teams on the podium.

“I'm super grateful. I've been saying it all week that I'm so blessed to have the people around me that I do have,” O’Toole said. “And I thought in that match I was fearless. And that's what I've been trying to achieve all tournament.”

Carr had beaten O’Toole twice this season, once in a dual match and again at the Big 12 championships. Carr, the 2021 NCAA champion at 157 pounds, moved into O’Toole’s weight class this season after finishing third at 157 last year.

“When I found out he was coming up, I loved it. I love the challenge,” O’Toole said. “He's a great wrestler, great competitor, great person. I wanted to take the mat with him and I did it the most times we could this year. I was looking at three times probably: the dual, Big 12s, national finals. And I thought that was going to happen back in October. And it happened. And now we're here.”

O’Toole’s NCAA championship was the 10th individual title in Mizzou history. Along with Askren and Cox, prior champions include Mark Ellis (2009), Max Askren (2010) and Drake Houdashelt (2015).

Four other Mizzou wrestlers earned All-American honors over the weekend: Rocky Elam (third, 197) and Zach Elam (sixth, 285), Brock Mauller (seventh, 149) and Peyton Mocco (eighth, 174).

“I'm so happy for our team and we had a great performance,” O’Toole said. “So damn close to being top four. It's almost heartbreaking. Kind of bummed me out a lot. One of my best friends and life-long training partners that I've been with since I was a little kid, Peyton Mocco, finally got it done as an All-American. That meant so much for me.”