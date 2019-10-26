LEXINGTON, Ky. — Two weeks ago Missouri was a nationally ranked football team. A lot has changed since then. None of it good.
If you thought last week’s loss at Vanderbilt was rock bottom for Barry Odom’s Tigers, you underrated this team’s ability to find new ways to disappoint.
The Tigers went back on the road Saturday and played what might have been its ugliest game of the Odom regime, a 29-7 loss to Kentucky in the pouring rain — but not enough rain to wash the stink off another foul performance.
The Tigers allowed four sacks, lost two fumbles, dropped seven passes, moved the ball only on occasion and played another undisciplined game racked with late hits and needless penalties.
With the loss, Odom’s team trudges into its second bye week at 5-3 and 2-2 in the Southeastern Conference — with its two toughest games coming after the break, a Nov. 9 trip to Georgia and a Nov. 16 visit from Florida. Games that once seemed winnable for a team that was ranked No. 22 at last week’s kickoff now look like mismatches — and not in the Tigers’ favor.
Saturday’s loss was Mizzou’s third this season when favored by double-digit points. Kentucky (4-4, 2-4) was a 10 ½-point underdog.
With Saturday’s win, Kentucky stretched its winning streak over Mizzou to five games. And like Vandy a week ago, the Wildcats did it with a backup quarterback. Lynn Bowden Jr., a converted receiver playing QB, carved through the Tigers like a chainsaw through tissue paper, finishing with 204 rushing yards and two TDs.
Speaking of backup quarterbacks … with six minutes left in the third quarter Saturday, Odom made a change at quarterback, pulling Kelly Bryant in favor of backup Taylor Powell. It was unclear at press time if Bryant left the game with an injury. He visited the medical tent in the first quarter after grabbing his right hamstring at the end of a long run, but he returned to the game for the next series. When Powell entered the game, Bryant watched from the sideline, standing behind Mizzou’s coaches. Bryant completed 10 of 19 passes for a season-low 130 yards, 74 coming on a screen pass to Tyler Badie to open the second half.
Trailing 22-0 at halftime, Tigers showed the rare sign of life to open the third quarter and (finally) put some points on the board when Badie took the screen pass to the end zone for the Tigers’ first score, cutting into UK’s lead at 22-7.
After three straight stops by the Missouri defense, Powell entered the game with 6:27 left in the third quarter and led the offense into the red zone, where the Tigers sputtered just inside the 20. Powell couldn’t convert a 4th-and-2 slant to Dominic Gicinto.
Mizzou stopped Kentucky again to force another punt, but UK punter Max Duffy zipped through a hole down the sideline for a 26-yard gain to extend the drive. Bowden finished it off with a 33-yard touchdown run, essentially sealing the door shut on a Mizzou comeback.
After a scoreless first quarter, Kentucky took a 22-0 lead into halftime, feasting on a Mizzou offense that went from struggling to dysfunctional to incompetent in a matter of series. UK outgained the Tigers in yardage 213-90 and sacked Bryant four times, twice forcing fumbles.
The Tigers’ offense came completely off the rails in the final minute of the half. After a Kentucky field goal pushed the lead to 15-0, Mizzou took over with 44 seconds on the clock. Odom and offensive coordinator Derek Dooley must have thought they could get a hapless offense untracked, but instead things got worse. The Tigers called timeout after a 7-yard catch, then called another timeout after a sack put the offense in third and 8. With 30 seconds on the game clock, defensive end Jordan Wright raced around left tackle Yasir Durant and knocked the ball loose from Bryant then managed to recover the fumble. The Cats took over on the Mizzou 20-yard line with 22 seconds left — thanks to those timeouts — and Mizzou defensive tackle Jordan Elliott gave UK a favor with a facemask penalty on first down. Bowden broke through the Tigers on the next snap and crossed the goal line for the touchdown.
A promising drive stalled just outside of the red zone on Mizzou’s second possession when a holding penalty wiped out Bryant’s long third-down scramble. Tucker McCann’s field goal slump continued with a missed 45-yard try. Meanwhile, Bryant headed into the medical tent with the team trainer and doctor after grabbing his hamstring on the long run but returned for the next series.
Mizzou notched the game’s first takeaway when Markell Utsey popped the ball loose from Bowden and Demarkus Acy fell on it. The Tigers couldn’t do anything with the free possession.
With a converted receiver at quarterback, the Wildcats didn’t figure to pose a serious threat through the air, but Bowden connected with wideout Bryce Oliver on a 44-yard gain to set up UK’s first score, Bowden’s longest completion since taking over the QB role two weeks ago. Two plays later Kavosiey Smoke reached the ball over a mass of bodies at the goal line for the go-ahead score. UK missed the PAT to take a 6-0 lead.
Mizzou’s offense made a brief cameo on its next series, another three-and-out that ended when the pocket collapsed on third down, leading to a sack and Bryant fumble. The Tigers were lucky to recover the ball in a pile-up and salvaged a punt out of the possession.
Not that it mattered. Kentucky marched through the rain for a second score, even with Bowden missing three plays. He returned to convert a fourth-and-2 run up the gut, then handed off to A.J. Rose on a 20-yard touchdown run against a progressively penetrable Missouri defense.