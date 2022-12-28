Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick leaves with injury vs. Mizzou basketball

Missouri's Kobe Brown, center, celebrates a three point basket in front of Kentucky's Chris Livingston, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, left, and Missouri's Ronnie DeGray III, right, collide as they battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates, right, talks with player Aidan Shaw, left, during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
A look at Mizzou vs. Kentucky Wildcats basketball on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
Here is a look at Missouri vs. Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri.
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, left, poses for a selfie with a fan before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson, Associated Press
Missouri's Aidan Shaw, right, and Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, left, fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.
Kentucky head coach John Calipari call a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe adjusts his head band during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. John Calipari is the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball head coach.
