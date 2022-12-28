Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick leaves with injury vs. Mizzou basketball

Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball guard CJ Fredrick left Wednesday's game vs. Missouri with an injury.

Fredrick came out of the game with 7:47 left in the first half.

Early in the second half, Kentucky tweeted that Fredrick had suffered a right hand injury and would not return vs. Mizzou.

Fredrick seemed to suffer the injury catching a pass, and he immediately left the game.

Before suffering the injury, Fredrick played four minutes vs. Missouri. He missed the only shot he attempted. Missouri led Kentucky 24-13 at the time he came out of the game.

Entering the game vs. Missouri, Fredrick averaged 7.9 points per game, and he had 18 assists in 11 games.

CJ Fredrick (right hand injury) will not return. — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 29, 2022

Mizzou entered the contest 11-1 overall. Most recently, Missouri defeated Illinois 93-71 in the Braggin' Rights game on Dec. 22.

The UK Wildcats came into the matchup 8-3 overall. On Dec. 21, Kentucky beat Florida A&M 88-68.

Entering Wednesday, Kentucky leads the all-time series 14-2 vs. Missouri.

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. John Calipari is the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball head coach.

