Kentucky-Mizzou key matchups to watch

“I think Kelvin let the game come to him and at that position you are only going to have so many opportunities per game and you have to make the most of it and he has done that the past couple of weeks,” Stoops said. “He is letting the game come to him.”

As far as scheme and philosophy, Stoops favors a 3-4 base defense, rarely blitzes the quarterback and plays a mix of zone coverages. Per PFF, Kentucky has blitzed just three, three and four times in each of the last three games against Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Tennessee, respectively. Instead, the Cats sit back in coverage, tackle in space and force offenses to make their own mistakes on long drives.

“Their defense is possession oriented, meaning they’re going to make you drive the length of the field and let you either execute for 12 to 15 plays and score or once you make a mistake and get behind the chains, they’re exactly where they want you to be,” Eli Drinkwitz said on his radio show Thursday. “They’ve got some mixing of two-high (safeties), one-high, trap the corner. They play just little bit of man-to-man and (also) drop eight (into coverage). They’ve got a plethora of coverages.”

That’s where the chess match comes into play, especially with a young quarterback like Connor Bazelak.