Kentucky-Mizzou key matchups to watch

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kickoff is a day away. Let’s dive into the matchups for Missouri’s visit from Kentucky and take a closer look at the Wildcats on both sides of the ball:
Kentucky offense
vs. Mizzou defense
You can’t talk about the UK offense without starting on the line of scrimmage with an offensive line that returns four seniors, including a couple All-SEC if not All-American candidates in center Drake Jackson and right tackle Darian Kinnard.
Using numbers from Pro Football Focus, Kinnard is Kentucky’s highest-rated offensive player at any position at 89.6 and among teams that have played four games only four offensive linemen in the country have a higher offensive grade. As a run blocker, he’s the sixth-best offensive lineman in the country (89.3). On the left side, tackle Landon Young grades even higher as a pass-blocker at 88.3, fifth-best among all FBS offensive linemen. In other words, good luck slipping past these two tackles on the edge.
Jackson is right behind them as the nation’s seventh-best pass-blocker (86.1), the highest among all centers.
The Wildcats don’t score as high at the two guard positions. UK’s guards were tagged for all four sacks that have been attributed to offensive linemen. Overall this is a stout offensive line that regularly controls trenches. In four games, the unit hasn’t allowed any hits on the quarterback (non sacks), just 10 hurries and committed only three penalties. The Cats are especially strong running the ball up the middle to Jackson’s right, averaging 6.2 yards per rush with 10 first downs on runs between the center and right guard.
“Those guys are really great individuals first and foremost,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “Great leaders, every one of them. Great people. That's a great nucleolus to start with. That's for sure. Those guys have been impressive. They really have some good experience. They're physical.”
At quarterback, Terry Wilson is back under center after missing most of last year with a knee injury. Missouri fans remember him for his game-winning touchdown drive in the final seconds of the 2018 game — and the untimed TD pass after the disputed pass interference penalty. Wilson is more runner than thrower but he’s accurate when he puts the ball in the air. Of his 90 pass attempts 59 have been either behind the line of scrimmage or less than 10 yards downfield. On passes targeted beyond 10 yards, he’s not nearly as accurate, just 8 of 24 for 170 yards.
Here’s an area the Tigers can exploit — if they can past that O-line: When pressured this season, Wilson is just 6 of 16 for 53 yards with an interception and eight sacks. Put Kentucky in third-and-long situations and find a way to pressure Wilson and you take the Cats out of their comfort zone.
Josh Ali the receiver that should concern Mizzou — maybe the only receiver. He’s been targeted a team-high 29 times, more than double the targets of any player on the team. He doesn’t have any drops and accounts for nearly half of UK’s receiving yardage.
Wilson is more of a threat in the running game with seven career games with 50 yards or more on the ground, including 129 against Ole Miss in Week 2.
At running back, Chris Rodriguez and Asim Rose have split carries almost evenly, but Rodriguez is the higher-graded player by far. Rose has a couple fumbles but Rodriguez has broken twice as many tackles (14) and has run for nearly twice as many first downs (18).
Kentucky favors a methodical approach on offense, pounding away with its zone read running plays that can push the pile up the middle or challenge the edges with Wilson on keepers.
“The quarterback doesn’t make a lot of mistakes,” Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “He’s athletic and can get out on the edge on the perimeter. They force you to play with all 11 (defenders). They do a good job on the outside. They make you be right all the way down the field if they get a drive started. … We’ve got to be physical in the run game because we probably wont have many opportunities for interceptions in the air. It’s just not their M.O.”
“You’ve got to be right with your run fits and play with all 11,” he added. “If someone’s not right you’ve got a chance for an explosive play on the ground. Those type of plays can be catastrophic to your defensive plan.”
“It’s definitely different especially for (defenders) out on the perimeter,” he added. “They can’t fall asleep out there. If they do that’s another explosive. They’ve got to be dialed in out there to their assignments and play with great technique. It’s going to be a different game and we’ve been preaching that since we found out we’re playing Kentucky.”
Key stat for Mizzou’s defense vs. Kentucky:
5.8: That’s how many yards UK averages on first-down running plays. The Tigers have to smother the line on early downs and force UK into designed passing downs. MU can’t afford another matchup like the Tennessee game where the Vols dictated everything up front with a running game that got whatever it needed. What’s that take from Mizzou?
“Being aggressive, that’s myself included with the play call. Being aggressive on the field, getting downhill and being a good tackling team,” Walters said. “I thought we did a much better job against LSU just getting prepared pre-snap, eyes lining up in the right spot and not getting shaken."
PFF team grades
Kentucky offense: 79.1 ... Mizzou defense: 71.3
Kentucky passing: 75.8 ... Mizzou coverage: 53.1
Kentucky pass block: 81.0 ... Mizzou pass rush: 68.0
Kentucky run block: 80.4 ... Mizzou rush defense: 57.8
Kentucky defense
Mizzou might have caught a break: Nose tackle Quinton Bohanna is UK’s top-graded defensive player, but he’s out Saturday with a knee injury. His nine pressures and seven hurries rank second on the team.
That’s the good news for Mizzou.
The bad news: Kentucky is stacked with other talented defenders.
Middle linebacker Jamin Davis is a force inside with a tackling grade of 87.7 — and no missed tackles on the year. He’s dangerous in UK’s underneath coverage with a couple interceptions.
On the edge in UK’s 3-4 defense, outside linebacker Jamar "Boogie" Watson is the team’s best pass-rushing threat (76.2 pass rush grade) with 13 pressures, three sacks and eight hurries.
On the perimeter, cornerback and LSU transfer Kelvin Joseph has been one of the SEC’s most complete defensive backs this season. In 136 pass plays, he’s been targeted only 16 times for 10 completions. He’s got UK’s best rush defense grade (81.6). He’s an elite tackler (85.5) on the perimeter and also has two interceptions.
“I think Kelvin let the game come to him and at that position you are only going to have so many opportunities per game and you have to make the most of it and he has done that the past couple of weeks,” Stoops said. “He is letting the game come to him.”
As far as scheme and philosophy, Stoops favors a 3-4 base defense, rarely blitzes the quarterback and plays a mix of zone coverages. Per PFF, Kentucky has blitzed just three, three and four times in each of the last three games against Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Tennessee, respectively. Instead, the Cats sit back in coverage, tackle in space and force offenses to make their own mistakes on long drives.
“Their defense is possession oriented, meaning they’re going to make you drive the length of the field and let you either execute for 12 to 15 plays and score or once you make a mistake and get behind the chains, they’re exactly where they want you to be,” Eli Drinkwitz said on his radio show Thursday. “They’ve got some mixing of two-high (safeties), one-high, trap the corner. They play just little bit of man-to-man and (also) drop eight (into coverage). They’ve got a plethora of coverages.”
That’s where the chess match comes into play, especially with a young quarterback like Connor Bazelak.
“Ultimately he’s got to trust his progressions,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s got to move coverages with his eyes. That’s something that experienced quarterbacks can do. The best thing we can do is establish the run and not behind the chains. That will take the pressure of him.”
Key stat for Mizzou’s offense vs. Kentucky:
6.0: The last five SEC teams that averaged at least 6.0 yards per attempt against Kentucky beat the Wildcats, including both Auburn and Ole Miss this season. Yes, establishing the run Saturday is pivotal for MU, but if Kentucky stifles the pass and limits MU’s efficiency through the air, the Tigers will have a difficult time winning.
PFF team grades
Mizzou offense: 71.3 ... Kentucky defense: 76.9
Mizzou passing: 74.8 ... Kentucky coverage: 86.4
Mizzou pass block: 69.4 ... Kentucky pass rush: 74.6
Mizzou run block: 66.7 ... Kentucky rush defense: 60.1
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.