Game times and channel selections for two more Mizzou football games were announced on Wednesday as ESPN unveiled kickoffs for the first three weeks of the regular season.

The Tigers' second home game on Sept. 9 against Middle Tennessee will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and simulcast on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. All SEC teams appear on ESPN+/SEC Network+ once during the season. The live streams of those games will be accessible through the ESPN App via connected devices.

The following week, defending Big 12 champion Kansas State will visit Columbia Sept. 16 for an 11 a.m. kickoff on SEC Network. It will mark the Wildcats' first game at Mizzou since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012. KSU began the two-year series with a 40-12 shellacking last year in Manhattan, Kansas, en route to a 10-win season that included a victory over TCU in the Big 12 championship game.

Game times for Mizzou's first and final regular-season games had previously been released. The Tigers will open coach Eli Drinkwitz's fourth season on a Thursday night, hosting South Dakota at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 on SEC Network. Mizzou closes the regular season Nov. 24 at Arkansas, a 3 p.m. kickoff on CBS.

MU's other game times will be announced once the season begins using the SEC's 12- and six-day windows, including the Sept. 23 game against Memphis at The Dome in St. Louis.

Mizzou 2023 football schedule

Aug. 31 vs. South Dakota, 7 p.m, SEC Network

Sept. 9 vs. Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+

Sept. 16 vs. Kansas State, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Sept. 23 vs. Memphis (in St. Louis), TBA

Sept. 30 at Vanderbilt, TBA

Oct. 7 vs. Louisiana State, TBA

Oct. 14 at Kentucky, TBA

Oct. 21 vs. South Carolina, TBA (Homecoming)

Oct. 28 Bye week

Nov. 4 at Georgia, TBA

Nov. 11 vs. Tennessee, TBA

Nov. 18 vs. Florida, TBA

Nov. 24 at Arkansas, 3 p.m., CBS