University of Tennessee Martin vs University of Missouri football

Missouri Tigers running back Larry Rountree III (34) carries the ball in the first quarter during a football game between the University of Tennessee Martin and the University of Missouri at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Kickoff times are set for Missouri's first three football games of the season, including the much-anticipated home debuts for quarterback Kelly Bryant and the new south end zone complex at Memorial Stadium.

But first, the Tigers head west to Wyoming for the Aug. 31 season opener, set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff St. Louis time on CBS Sports Network, part of the Mountain West Conference TV package. 

The next week Barry Odom's team comes home for a Sept. 7 visit from West Virginia, set for an 11 a.m. start on ESPN or ESPN2. 

In week three, the Tigers host Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 14 under the lights for a 6:30 p.m. start. That game will be shown on one of the SEC Network alternate channels. 

Mizzou's only other game time that's been announced is the regular-season finale against Arkansas in Little Rock, a 1:30 p.m. start on Nov. 29.

MIZZOU 2019 SCHEDULE

Aug. 31, at Wyoming, 6:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Sept. 7, vs. West Virginia, 11 a.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Sept. 14. vs. SEMO, 6:30 p.m. (SEC ALT)

Sept. 21, vs. South Carolina, TBA

Oct. 5, vs. Troy, TBA

Oct. 12, vs. Ole Miss, TBA

Oct. 19, at Vanderbilt, TBA

Oct. 26, at Kentucky, TBA

Nov. 9, at Georgia, TBA

Nov. 16, vs. Florida, TBA

Nov. 23, vs. Tennessee, TBA

Nov. 29, at Arkansas (Little Rock), 1:30 p.m. (CBS)

Dave Matter is the Mizzou beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

