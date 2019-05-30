Kickoff times are set for Missouri's first three football games of the season, including the much-anticipated home debuts for quarterback Kelly Bryant and the new south end zone complex at Memorial Stadium.
But first, the Tigers head west to Wyoming for the Aug. 31 season opener, set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff St. Louis time on CBS Sports Network, part of the Mountain West Conference TV package.
The next week Barry Odom's team comes home for a Sept. 7 visit from West Virginia, set for an 11 a.m. start on ESPN or ESPN2.
In week three, the Tigers host Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 14 under the lights for a 6:30 p.m. start. That game will be shown on one of the SEC Network alternate channels.
Mizzou's only other game time that's been announced is the regular-season finale against Arkansas in Little Rock, a 1:30 p.m. start on Nov. 29.
MIZZOU 2019 SCHEDULE
Aug. 31, at Wyoming, 6:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Sept. 7, vs. West Virginia, 11 a.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
Sept. 14. vs. SEMO, 6:30 p.m. (SEC ALT)
Sept. 21, vs. South Carolina, TBA
Oct. 5, vs. Troy, TBA
Oct. 12, vs. Ole Miss, TBA
Oct. 19, at Vanderbilt, TBA
Oct. 26, at Kentucky, TBA
Nov. 9, at Georgia, TBA
Nov. 16, vs. Florida, TBA
Nov. 23, vs. Tennessee, TBA
Nov. 29, at Arkansas (Little Rock), 1:30 p.m. (CBS)