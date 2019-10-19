NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Those dreams of Atlanta for the Missouri football team were fun while they lasted.
A five-game winning streak, a national ranking and first place in the Southeastern Conference East Division did not survive the Tigers’ visit to Vanderbilt. With so much at stake for Barry Odom’s team, the Tigers might have banned themselves from the SEC championship game before the NCAA has any say in the matter.
Here’s a score nobody outside of the Music City saw coming: Vanderbilt 21, Missouri 14.
Favored by 21 points at kickoff, the 22nd-ranked Tigers barely resembled the team that ran off five straight wins at home. They couldn’t block on the line of scrimmage. They couldn’t move the ball through the air. They couldn’t control their emotions and instead littered the field with flags. Kelly Bryant tried to create plays with his legs and struggled to find receivers open downfield. Larry Rountree could barely get past his offensive line. An offense that put up 562 yards against Ole Miss a week ago mustered only 293 against the SEC’s worst defense. The same Vandy team that Nevada-Las Vegas trampled 34-10 last week held the Tigers to 4.4 yards per play.
From here, the Tigers (5-2, 2-1 SEC) stay on the road for next Saturday’s game at Kentucky, a team Odom has never beaten in three meetings. Then after a bye week, Mizzou faces a two-game stretch against Georgia and Florida that was supposed to determine if they could stay on top of the SEC East standings. Those thoughts were dashed here Saturday.
On a day the Tigers drew a season-high 12 penalties, an unsportsmanlike conduct foul on defensive tackle Markell Utsey, put Vandy on the 25-yard line and set up Riley Neal’s touchdown pass to Cam Johnson with 8:57 left. Cornerback Jarvis Ware whiffed on the tackle near the sideline and Johnson zipped past him for the go-ahead score.
Missouri missed a field goal on its ensuing drive and never got the ball back as Vandy (2-5, 1-3) salted the game away with its running game.
Mizzou caught a break midway through the third quarter but couldn’t capitalize when Vandy’s Tae Daley was flagged for running into kicker Tucker McCann on a field goal attempt that missed wide right. With new life at the 9-yard line, Kelly Bryant looked for tight end Albert Okwuegbunam in the end zone but threw into double coverage as cornerback Allan George came down with the interception just inside the pylon. On the 200th pass attempt against Vandy’s defense this season, the Commodores came up with just their third interception.
Late in the third quarter, the Tigers knocked starting quarterback Mo Hasan out of the game but it came with a cost. As the Vandy QB went into his slide, Mizzou safety Tyree Gillespie nailed him in the head with the crown of his helmet, drawing a targeting penalty. Gillespie was ejected and will also miss the first half of next week’s game at Kentucky. Hasan was wobbly getting up and headed to the sideline for the rest of the quarter.
The Commodores turned to Neal, their starter through the first half of the season, and he quickly showed why he got benched. His first pass went right to linebacker Cameron Wilkins, who returned it 42 yards deep into Vandy territory. It took the Tigers one snap to even the score with a Larry Rountree 6-yard touchdown.
Listless on the line of scrimmage, the Tigers couldn’t get a push against what has been a feeble Vandy defensive front most of the season, finishing the half with only 28 rushing yards by their three tailbacks. The Commodores also sacked Bryant twice. Penalties doomed two of the Tigers’ hapless possessions, including a costly 15-yard hands to the face flag on offensive guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms that spoiled MU’s final drive of the half.
After Mizzou evened the score on Bryant touchdown pass, Vandy pulled off a perfectly executed screen to workhorse running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, who followed a fleet of blockers on his way to a 61-yard touchdown catch and run for a 14-7 lead.
Missouri got the ball back with plenty of time to even the score before halftime, but Wallace-Simms’ penalty set up a third-and-25. Bryant barely got back to the line of scrimmage as the final seconds of the half ticked away.
Punt, punt, missed field goal. That’s how the day began for the Tigers.
A stagnant offensive display led to Missouri’s first scoreless first quarter of the season—and its first scoreless opening quarter since last year’s home loss to Kentucky. But the Commodores weren’t much better, notching just three first downs by the end of a scoreless first quarter.
Vandy managed to score first, and the Tigers (finally) came alive early in the second quarter to even the score at 7-7.
Vanderbilt began the day with a surprise at the quarterback position, giving third-stringer Hasan his first career start in place of struggling starter Neal and backup Deuce Wallace.
After opening with a punt, Mizzou’s second series went backward thanks to an intentional grounding penalty on Bryant on a designed middle screen to tailback Tyler Badie. But a Vandy defender yanked Badie down by the neck before he passed the line of scrimmage, leaving Bryant without a target on the play. The Tigers punted again and on their next series couldn’t get closer than Vandy’s 20-yard line. A penalty and a sack pushed the Tigers out of the red zone and Tucker McCann pushed a 50-yard field goal attempt wide right.
Vandy got on the board first, ending the first quarter with a 34-yard completion by Hasan. To start the second quarter, Hasan nearly scored on a 21-yard keeper, but two plays later Vaughn punched in a 1-yard touchdown. It's the second time Vandy grabbed an early lead on an SEC opponent this year. Back on Sep. 21, the Commodores also led Louisiana State 7-0 - and soon trailed 28-7 and lost 66-38.
The Tigers quickly recovered, starting with a 55-yard connection from Bryant to wideout Kam Scott. From the 4-yard line, Bryant lofted a jump ball for Okwuegbunam, who easily snatched his sixth TD of the season to tie the game. Okwuegbunam took a helmet to the knee on MU’s next series and left the game briefly before returning on the final series.