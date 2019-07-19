COLUMBIA, MO. - When longtime Mizzou women’s volleyball coaches Wayne and Susan Kreklow recently shared their retirement plans with their boss, Andy Humes was as surprised as anyone. Humes, MU’s executive associate athletics director, oversees the MU volleyball program, which on this campus is a relatively easy job considering the massive success the Kreklows have enjoyed over two decades.
“He kind of looked at us like, ‘Are you nuts? Why would you do that now? You had a great year last year and you got everybody coming back. Who would step away from that now?” Wayne Kreklow said Friday. “Our response was, ‘That's exactly why we want to do it now. Because we want these guys to have success.”
And with that, the husband-wife coaching tandem gets to do something few coaches in major college athletics ever experience: They walk away on their own without regrets and missteps.
“I told (Humes), ‘The last thing we would ever do is to walk away if I felt like things were going to struggle or if we're going to be in for a rebuilding year, a rough year,” Kreklow said. “That's still the last thing you want to do, is walk away from that. So we felt like this is a perfect opportunity for these guys to just take it and run with it.”
By announcing their retirement so close to the start of the season — the team’s Black and Gold scrimmage is four weeks away — the Kreklows also get to keep the program in the family. Literally, in this case. They’ll hand off their whistles to assistant coach Josh Taylor and his wife, Molly, one of many former All-Americans to play at Mizzou during the Kreklow years. She also happens to be Wayne’s niece.
They’ll inherit the bulk of a team that last season made a 15th NCAA Tournament in 19 years under the Kreklows’ watch. Their program is the school’s only team that’s won multiple SEC championships (2003, 2016) since Mizzou joined the conference in 2012.
Long before the Cunninghams or the Porters came around, the Kreklows were truly the first family of Mizzou athletics in the 21st Century. Son Ricky played basketball for the Tigers under Mike Anderson; daughter Ali played for her parents’ team from 2014-17; and Molly, the daughter of Wayne’s brother Mike, is one of Mizzou’s most decorated athletes of the last 20 years, earning SEC player of the year honors in 2013 before going on to play for the U.S. National team and overseas.
“I’m excited for them because they’ve earned the right to retire and be happy and have more time for themselves, which I think they’re ready for,” said Molly, who will stay on as an assistant under her husband. “I’m excited for our team and our season. I’m excited for my husband, obviously. I think he’s also earned this right to have an opportunity to do his best. And I’ll be there with him working really hard for our girls.”
Other than perhaps MU wrestling, the Kreklows’ program has been Mizzou’s most consistent winner over the last two decades — all while producing barely a hint of controversy on and off the court. Long before Mizzou athletics director Jim Sterk arrived with a mantra of “winning it right,” the Kreklows lived by that code. Their teams have consistently produced grade point averages and NCAA Academic Progress Rates that rank among the school’s and nation’s best.
“The things they've done with this program have been pretty incredible,” Josh Taylor said. “When you go into Hearnes, all those banners are up there because of Wayne and Susan.”
The Kreklows came to Mizzou in 2000 from across town at Columbia College, where they won consecutive NAIA national championships in 1998-99. They inherited an MU program coming off an 0-28 season but quickly transformed the Tigers into a winner in the Big 12 Conference. Susan served as head coach the first five years before handing the controls to Wayne, who promptly guided the Tigers to the NCAA Elite Eight in his first season as head coach in 2005.
“For us, it's been just probably the best 19-plus years that we've ever had,” Wayne said Friday. “We couldn't be more grateful to everybody at Mizzou. … I guess for us, I don't think we've ever considered it really a job. It's just kind of been like home. I mean, this is where we literally live most of the time. Our kids have grown up in these buildings, so it’s gone way beyond just the job.”
Wayne, 62, a college basketball standout at Drake in the 1970s, won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics as a reserve in 1980-81. Over the last 18 months, he’s been away from the court for long stretches, having undergone hip replacement, double hernia surgery and knee replacement just four weeks ago. He insisted he’s in good shape otherwise, but the surgeries factored into his retirement plans.
“I told (the team) yesterday, that if I ever got to a point where I couldn't give 100 percent and put as much in as they're putting in and what they deserve, and what they need, then it was time to re-evaluate, and, and honestly, that's kind of what happened," he said.
Asked about delivering their news to the team, both Kreklows paused and choked back tears. With members of the 2019-20 team in the interview room Friday, Wayne turned the question to his wife.
“Don’t even get me started,” he said.
“It’s really hard,” Susan said. “For us I think the hardest part, knowing that at some point, you walk away. Maybe it's this year, maybe it's next year, maybe it's three or four more years. But at some point, you're finished with something that you've invested your life in and you want to do so well and you don't want to walk away.
“But at the same time, there becomes a point that you realize, hey, this is our 37th year. Wow. That’s a long time. … You just get to a point that it's time.”
“As hard as it is,” she said, looking at the players, “you guys are going to do great. You’re in super hands.”