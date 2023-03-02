A fourth-quarter collapse sent the Missouri women’s basketball team home from the Southeastern Conference tournament on Thursday as the Tigers blew an 11-point lead on Arkansas in an 85-74 loss in Greenville, South Carolina.

The eighth-seeded Razorbacks outscored ninth-seeded Mizzou 29-10 in the fourth quarter behind a 16-0 run to seize control for good a Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Tigers (17-13) shot just 4 of 17 in the final quarter after taking a 64-56 lead into the final frame. The loss was MU’s 10th straight to Arkansas and third straight overall this season. They’ll likely make the WNIT field when it’s announced in the coming weeks.

Arkansas (21-11) shot 12 of 29 from 3-point range and advanced to play No. 1 South Carolina in Friday’s quarterfinals.

“We had our chances,” Tigers coach Robin Pingeton said. “I thought we really competed. Arkansas is a really good team, a hard guard. They shoot the 3 ball so well. … These games are always really tough. There's not a lot of words to say in the locker room that take away from that pain, that heartache. But I'm proud of them. I thought they competed. Obviously, very disappointed in the outcome.”

Lauren Hansen led the Tigers with 19 points before fouling out. Chrissy Carr powered Arkansas with 34 points, while Samara Spencer added 19.

This will mark Mizzou’s fourth straight season it won’t make the NCAA Tournament after being part of the field four straight years under Pingeton from 2016-19. The Tigers began the year 14-2 and won their first three SEC games but couldn’t sustain their early success.

“We started off 14-2 and felt really confident, really strong, having some good wins in that nonconference,” Pingeton said. “We hit that gauntlet and it just kind of knocked us back a little bit. We had a hard time regrouping from that.

“I think moving forward the importance of establishing some post play with our back to the basket, we've got to continue to grow our point guards in regards to being a quarterback on the team and playing with pace and understanding when there's opportunities to push and get everybody organized offensively, defensively, whatever that looks like. I think those things are going to be really important as well. I'm excited about the kids that we have coming in. I think they're big-time competitors and I think they add to the depth that we have.”