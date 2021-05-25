L'Damian Washington leaves Drinkwitz's MU staff but says Mizzou will always be home

Q: You’ve had this job on Eli Drinkwitz’s staff for the last year or so. What did you take away from that experience?

A: I had a day-to-day personal relationship with all the players. I got to help out and just be around them and build them as young men. I think anytime you're taking on a room as well, that's what you’ve got to do. You're dealing with different personalities. You're dealing with different people from different backgrounds and I got to embrace that role. Coach Drink, honestly, allowed me free access to do it how I wanted to do it. I was director of my own little program. Coach Drink has been tremendous. I love coach Drink and Mizzou is definitely in great, great hands with everything that he brings to the table. Drink and I have a great relationship and he keeps hinting that this is the step I need to come back here (to coach at Mizzou) in a year or two. I don't know what that entails right now for me, but I just have to go to Southern, work hard and do my job.

Q: Your story has resonated with Mizzou fans for more than a decade now. Now that you’re stepping away, what has the program and the school meant to you over all this time?

A: Honestly everything. I say this all the time but Mizzou really saved my life. I think Mizzou saved my family. Mizzou has shown us so much. My brothers live here now. This is definitely home. I don't see me leaving here permanently for too long no matter where the world takes me. I'll always come back here. But Mizzou fans have become my family. I came here as a 17-year old boy. Now I'm leaving as a 30-year old man. Mizzou has raised me and I'm forever grateful. I’m always going to give back to this university. And not only just Mizzou but the Columbia community. … Mizzou has truly, truly been my family. And I love it here.

