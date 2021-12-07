 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
League coaches name Mizzou's Badie, Mevis first-team All-SEC
0 comments

League coaches name Mizzou's Badie, Mevis first-team All-SEC

{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M beats Missouri 35-14

Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie (1) celebrates his 32-yard touchdown in second quarter action of a football game between the Missouri Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Tyler Badie became the first Missouri running back to earn first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors on Tuesday, as voted by the league coaches.

Badie, the SEC's leading rusher and a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, was one of three MU players named to the All-SEC first and second team. Kicker Harrison Mevis made the first team, while center Michael Maietti was a second-team choice.

The last Mizzou running back to earn first-team all-conference honors was Henry Josey, a first-team choice in the Big 12 by both the league coaches and the AP media panel. Running back Marcus Murphy was voted first-team All-SEC in 2014 but as an all-purpose player. 

Badie ranks third nationally with 1,604 rushing yards, now MU's single-season regular-season record. All-American Devin West ran for 1,703 yards in 1998, though 125 of those yards came in the Insight.com Bowl and didn't officially count as part of his season total. Badie needs 100 yards in the Armed Forces Bowl against Army on Dec. 22 to eclipse West's total. 

Mevis connected on 20 of 22 field goal attempts this season and didn't miss any of his 40 PAT attempts. He ranks sixth in the SEC in points with 100, just eight behind Badie. MU's last first-team all-conference kicker was Grant Ressel in 2009.

Maietti, a sixth-year senior and transfer from Rutgers, started every game for the Tigers and rated as one of the nation's best centers by Pro Football Focus. 

The SEC's individual honors will be released by the league office Wednesday. The media All-SEC honors will be released by the Associated Press on Wednesday.

COACHES ALL-SEC TEAM

First Team

Offense

Quarterback: Bryce Young, Alabama

Running back: Tyler Badie, Missouri; Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

Wide receiver: Jameson Williams, Alabama; Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Tight end: Brock Bowers, Georgia

Offensive line: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky; Evan Neal, Alabama; Kenyon Green, Texas A&M; Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Center: Luke Fortner, Kentucky

All-purpose: Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Defense

Defensive line: Jordan Davis, Georgia; Sam Williams, Ole Miss; DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M; Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Linebacker: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Nakobe Dean, Georgia; Damone Clark, LSU

Defensive back: Roger McCreary, Auburn; Jordan Battle, Alabama; Jaylan Foster, South Carolina; Montaric Brown, Arkansas

Special Teams

Kicker: Harrison Mevis, Missouri

Punter: Jake Camarda, Georgia

Return specialist: Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Second Team

Offense

Quarterback: Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Running back: Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky; Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Wide receiver: John Metchie III, Alabama; Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky

Tight end: Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

Offensive line: Jamaree Salyer, Georgia; Ed Ingram, LSU; Cade Mays, Tennessee; Justin Shaffer, Georgia

Center: Michael Maietti, Missouri

All-purpose: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Defense

Defensive line: Phidarian Mathis, Alabama; Derick Hall, Auburn; Josh Paschal, Kentucky; Jalen Carter, Georgia

Linebacker: Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama; Bumper Pool, Arkansas; Zakoby McClain, Auburn

Defensive back: Derion Kendrick, Georgia; Theo Jackson, Tennessee; Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama; Lewis Cine, Georgia; Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Special Teams

Kicker: Cade York, LSU

Punter: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

Retrun specialist: Jameson Williams, Alabama

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Blues coach Berube on having just 10 forwards

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News