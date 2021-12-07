League coaches name Mizzou's Badie, Mevis first-team All-SEC

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Tyler Badie became the first Missouri running back to earn first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors on Tuesday, as voted by the league coaches.

Badie, the SEC's leading rusher and a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, was one of three MU players named to the All-SEC first and second team. Kicker Harrison Mevis made the first team, while center Michael Maietti was a second-team choice.

The last Mizzou running back to earn first-team all-conference honors was Henry Josey, a first-team choice in the Big 12 by both the league coaches and the AP media panel. Running back Marcus Murphy was voted first-team All-SEC in 2014 but as an all-purpose player.

Badie ranks third nationally with 1,604 rushing yards, now MU's single-season regular-season record. All-American Devin West ran for 1,703 yards in 1998, though 125 of those yards came in the Insight.com Bowl and didn't officially count as part of his season total. Badie needs 100 yards in the Armed Forces Bowl against Army on Dec. 22 to eclipse West's total.