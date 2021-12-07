League coaches name Mizzou's Badie, Mevis first-team All-SEC

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Tyler Badie became the first Missouri running back to earn first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors on Tuesday, as voted by the league coaches.
Badie, the SEC's leading rusher and a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, was one of three MU players named to the All-SEC first and second team. Kicker Harrison Mevis made the first team, while center Michael Maietti was a second-team choice.
The last Mizzou running back to earn first-team all-conference honors was Henry Josey, a first-team choice in the Big 12 by both the league coaches and the AP media panel. Running back Marcus Murphy was voted first-team All-SEC in 2014 but as an all-purpose player.
Badie ranks third nationally with 1,604 rushing yards, now MU's single-season regular-season record. All-American Devin West ran for 1,703 yards in 1998, though 125 of those yards came in the Insight.com Bowl and didn't officially count as part of his season total. Badie needs 100 yards in the Armed Forces Bowl against Army on Dec. 22 to eclipse West's total.
Mevis connected on 20 of 22 field goal attempts this season and didn't miss any of his 40 PAT attempts. He ranks sixth in the SEC in points with 100, just eight behind Badie. MU's last first-team all-conference kicker was Grant Ressel in 2009.
Maietti, a sixth-year senior and transfer from Rutgers, started every game for the Tigers and rated as one of the nation's best centers by Pro Football Focus.
The SEC's individual honors will be released by the league office Wednesday. The media All-SEC honors will be released by the Associated Press on Wednesday.
COACHES ALL-SEC TEAM
First Team
Offense
Quarterback: Bryce Young, Alabama
Running back: Tyler Badie, Missouri; Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
Wide receiver: Jameson Williams, Alabama; Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Tight end: Brock Bowers, Georgia
Offensive line: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky; Evan Neal, Alabama; Kenyon Green, Texas A&M; Charles Cross, Mississippi State
Center: Luke Fortner, Kentucky
All-purpose: Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee
Defense
Defensive line: Jordan Davis, Georgia; Sam Williams, Ole Miss; DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M; Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
Linebacker: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Nakobe Dean, Georgia; Damone Clark, LSU
Defensive back: Roger McCreary, Auburn; Jordan Battle, Alabama; Jaylan Foster, South Carolina; Montaric Brown, Arkansas
Special Teams
Kicker: Harrison Mevis, Missouri
Punter: Jake Camarda, Georgia
Return specialist: Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee
Second Team
Offense
Quarterback: Matt Corral, Ole Miss
Running back: Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky; Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
Wide receiver: John Metchie III, Alabama; Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky
Tight end: Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
Offensive line: Jamaree Salyer, Georgia; Ed Ingram, LSU; Cade Mays, Tennessee; Justin Shaffer, Georgia
Center: Michael Maietti, Missouri
All-purpose: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Defense
Defensive line: Phidarian Mathis, Alabama; Derick Hall, Auburn; Josh Paschal, Kentucky; Jalen Carter, Georgia
Linebacker: Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama; Bumper Pool, Arkansas; Zakoby McClain, Auburn
Defensive back: Derion Kendrick, Georgia; Theo Jackson, Tennessee; Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama; Lewis Cine, Georgia; Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Special Teams
Kicker: Cade York, LSU
Punter: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
Retrun specialist: Jameson Williams, Alabama